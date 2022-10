Cisco recorded eight tackles and one pass defended during Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Giants.

Cisco played all but four of the Jaguars' defensive snaps Week 7 after lining up on every down over the first five games of the season. The strong safety also finished with Jacksonville's second most tackles behind linebacker Foye Oluokun for the second week in a row. Cisco has now recorded 39 tackles, three passes defended and two interceptions across seven contests in 2022.