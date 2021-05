The Jaguars selected Cisco in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 65th overall.

Cisco is a polarizing prospect in that he had gaudy interception production as a freshman with seven picks for Syracuse, but there are questions about his coverage ability and whether he takes too many risk. Nevertheless, he is a value in the third round and fills a need for the Jaguars at safety after they passed on Trevon Moehrig in the second. His 2020 season was cut short by a knee injury.