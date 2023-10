Cisco (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Steelers, Adam Caplan of Fox Sports reports.

Jacksonville's starting free safety left the team's Week 7 win over the Saints with a hamstring issue, but he was able to return to practice this week in a limited fashion. If Cisco is unable to go this Sunday, Daniel Thomas is expected to see an uptick in work in the Jaguars' secondary.