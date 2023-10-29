Cisco (hamstring) is inactive Week 8 against the Steelers.

Cisco was listed as a limited practice participant for each session this week, which will culminate in him missing his first game of the season. He's been a reliable contributor all season long, logging three interceptions and at least a pair of tackles in every game this year. Andrew Wingard and Daniel Thomas are candidates to pick up extra snaps in the secondary in Cisco's stead, while Cisco will focus on returning following the Jags' Week 9 bye.