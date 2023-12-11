Cisco suffered a groin injury in Sunday's loss to the Browns and head coach Doug Pederson stated they'll have to "see how he feels this week," John Shipley of SI.com reports.

Cisco exited Week 14 against Cleveland and was unable to return to the game, and it appears he may be in danger of missing the team's Week 15 matchup with the Ravens. However, that'll depend on how quickly he can recover in the days ahead, so his practice status each day as the week progresses should provide more insight in that regard.