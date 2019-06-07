Jaguars' Andrew Lauderdale: Plucked by Jags
Lauderdale was claimed off waivers Friday by the Jaguars, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Lauderdale was waived by the Cardinals on Thursday after spending nearly two months with the team. The AAF product will now join Jacksonville for its offseason workouts.
