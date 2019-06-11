Jaguars' Andrew Norwell: Back in action Tuesday
Norwell (ankle) participated in Tuesday's practice, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.
After being sidelined during OTAs with a minor left ankle sprain, Norwell is back in action at the start of the team's mandatory minicamp. There was never much concern surrounding Norwell's injury, and he should be a full go heading into training camp.
