Norwell did not play in Thursday's preseason game against the Saints after experiencing calf tightness during pre-game warmups, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

The Jaguars indicated it was a precautionary move, as it makes sense for the team to play it safe a month before the start of the regular season. Hopefully Norwell can return to practice this week and be available for next Saturday's preseason matchup at Minnesota.

