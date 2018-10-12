Jaguars' Andrew Norwell: Clear of injury designation
Norwell (foot) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game at Dallas.
Norwell began the week with a protective boot on his left foot but is good to go for Week 6, as expected. The 26-year-old has battled the foot issue for the last few weeks but has yet to miss a start this season.
More News
-
Jaguars' Andrew Norwell: Wearing protective boot on left foot•
-
Jaguars' Andrew Norwell: Full participant Friday•
-
Jaguars' Andrew Norwell: Resumes practicing Monday•
-
Jaguars' Andrew Norwell: Will not play Saturday•
-
Jaguars' Andrew Norwell: Battling calf tightness•
-
Jaguars' Andrew Norwell: Officially signs with Jaguars•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF review: Barkley's not enough
Saquon Barkley has been as good as advertised, and it hasn't been enough for the Giants. Chris...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football Week 6 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Ekeler vs. McCoy for Week 6 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Austin Ekeler...