Norwell (calf) is absent from the Jaguars' final injury report ahead of Sunday's London game against the Texans.

Norwell missed practice earlier in the week, but it looks like the team was just erring on the side of caution. Barring any setbacks, he should resume his usual role at left guard.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories