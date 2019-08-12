Norwell has been sidelined the last couple days with a quadriceps injury, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.

Norwell did not play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Ravens and didn't participate at practice Saturday or Sunday, per Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL. The 27-year-old was practicing in the lead-up to the contest, so it's unclear how he actually sustained the injury.