Jaguars' Andrew Norwell: Lands on IR
Norwell (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Monday, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Norwell underwent an MIR to diagnose the severity of his ankle injury Monday, and was placed on injured reserve shortly afterwards. The reliable left tackle's absence will have a notable impact on Jacksonville's offense, and is a particularly big loss of running back Leonard Fournette. Chris Reed is expected to start at left guard going forward.
