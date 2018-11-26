Norwell (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Monday, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Norwell underwent an MIR to diagnose the severity of his ankle injury Monday, and was placed on injured reserve shortly afterwards. The reliable left tackle's absence will have a notable impact on Jacksonville's offense, and is a particularly big loss of running back Leonard Fournette. Chris Reed is expected to start at left guard going forward.

