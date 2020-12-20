site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jaguars' Andrew Norwell: Lifted from IR
RotoWire Staff
Norwell (arm) was activated from injured reserve Saturday.
After a solid week of practice, Norwell will be in the lineup for the first time since Week 12. Norwell is slated to start at left guard.
