Norwell is expected to miss a few weeks due to a sprained ankle, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Norwell's injury appears to be worse than initially thought. He's set to undergo an MRI on Monday to reveal the full extent of the injury, after which he should have a clearer timetable for return. For the time being consider him doubtful for Week 13, with Chris Reed likely to start at left guard if Norwell is held out.

