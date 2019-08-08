Norwell (undisclosed) participated in Tuesday's joint practice with the Ravens and is set to begin the season starting at left guard, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.

Norwell signed a five-year, $66.5 million deal with Jacksonville last offseason but was limited to 11 games in 2018 after spraining his ankle in November. The 27-year-old didn't miss a game in the previous two seasons and will hope to exhibit that durability during his second year with the Jags.