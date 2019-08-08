Jaguars' Andrew Norwell: Locked in at left guard
Norwell (undisclosed) participated in Tuesday's joint practice with the Ravens and is set to begin the season starting at left guard, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.
Norwell signed a five-year, $66.5 million deal with Jacksonville last offseason but was limited to 11 games in 2018 after spraining his ankle in November. The 27-year-old didn't miss a game in the previous two seasons and will hope to exhibit that durability during his second year with the Jags.
