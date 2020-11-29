site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: jaguars-andrew-norwell-moves-to-injured-reserve | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Jaguars' Andrew Norwell: Moves to injured reserve
By
RotoWire Staff
Nov 29, 2020
at
1:19 am ET 1 min read
Norwell (arm) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
Norwell had already been ruled out for Week 12 and will now be sidelined for at least the next three contests. Tyler Shatley filled in at left guard for the Jags last week and should continue to work in that role.
More News
1D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
5D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
6D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
11/02/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
10/31/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
08/17/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Answer 7 questions about the big game for $1,000, winner takes all.
Our Latest Stories
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read