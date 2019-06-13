Norwell (undisclosed) didn't participate in practice Thursday, Phillip Heilman of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Norwell practiced Tuesday, so it's unclear what the issue is just a few days later. The 27-year-old was sidelined during OTAs with a minor left ankle sprain, so it could be anything from an aggravation of the injury to a simple rest day. Regardless, Norwell is expected to be ready for training camp and more information should surface closer to that time.

