Norwell officially signed a five-year, $66.5 million contract with Jacksonville on Thursday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

The terms of Norwell's deal were released on Tuesday but he didn't officially sign with the team until Thursday. Now that the ink is dry, he's the highest paid player at his position in the NFL and will help to fortify the Jaguars offensive line for the next few years.