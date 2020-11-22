site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: jaguars-andrew-norwell-out-with-arm-injury | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Jaguars' Andrew Norwell: Out with arm injury
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Norwell won't return to Sunday's game against the Steelers due to an arm injury.
The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but Norwell was never given the chance to return after leaving the game. Tyler Shatley has taken over at left guard for the Jags.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 4 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 5 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read