Norwell is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bills due to an ankle injury, Tad Dickman of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Norwell exited the Week 12 contest during the fourth quarter, so if he's unable to retake the field it won't necessarily indicate anything about the severity of his injury. Chris Reed will start at left guard as long as Norwell remains sidelined.

