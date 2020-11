Norwell (arm) has been ruled out for the team's Week 12 contest against the Browns, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Norwell suffered the injury during the team's Week 11 game against the Steelers. He wasn't able to practice at all this week, leaving this announcement as little surprise. Tyler Shatley filled in for Norwell after his exit and figures to continue to earn a starting role.