Jaguars' Andrew Norwell: Will not play Saturday
Norwell (calf) has been ruled out for Saturday's preseason game against the Vikings, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
By the time Saturday's contest rolls around, Norwell will have missed over a week of practice time and the first two preseason games. The Jaguars, however, said that it is a precautionary measure, and it appears that their main focus is making sure Norwell is 100 percent for the start of the regular season.
More News
-
Jaguars' Andrew Norwell: Battling calf tightness•
-
Jaguars' Andrew Norwell: Officially signs with Jaguars•
-
Panthers' Andrew Norwell: Reaches terms with Jags•
-
Panthers' Andrew Norwell: Signs tender with Panthers•
-
Panthers list final injury report for Week 13•
-
Panthers' Star Lotulelei and Andrew Norwell miss practice Monday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 Fantasy Football: Riskiest picks
Matt Franciscovich is a former Fantasy Football analyst for NFL Network
-
No shock: Barkley looks like a star
Jamey Eisenberg was at MetLife Stadium for the Giants first preseason game against the Browns,...
-
Jeffery injury more concerning?
The Eagles are anything but healthy early in the preseason. Should we change our Fantasy e...
-
Fantasy Football is Even Better
Enter today for your chance to win a 65-inch LG W7 ultrathin OLED TV
-
WR Tiers 3.0
The first week of the preseason didn't bring many changes to Dave Richard's Tiers, though the...
-
Running back Tiers 3.0
Rookies! Injuries! Depth charts! The running back landscape has changed after one week of preseason...