Norwell (calf) has been ruled out for Saturday's preseason game against the Vikings, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

By the time Saturday's contest rolls around, Norwell will have missed over a week of practice time and the first two preseason games. The Jaguars, however, said that it is a precautionary measure, and it appears that their main focus is making sure Norwell is 100 percent for the start of the regular season.