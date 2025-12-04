default-cbs-image
Wingard (concussion) did not practice Thursday.

Wingard failed to practice once again after missing Wednesday's practice. The safety will have one more chance to log a limited session in an attempt to ramp up practice participation and clear the league's concussion protocol before Sunday's divisional tilt against the Colts. If Wingard is unable to play, Rayuan Lane may be asked to start at free safety.

