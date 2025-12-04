Jaguars' Andrew Wingard: DNP again with concussion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wingard (concussion) did not practice Thursday.
Wingard failed to practice once again after missing Wednesday's practice. The safety will have one more chance to log a limited session in an attempt to ramp up practice participation and clear the league's concussion protocol before Sunday's divisional tilt against the Colts. If Wingard is unable to play, Rayuan Lane may be asked to start at free safety.
More News
-
Jaguars' Andrew Wingard: In concussion protocol•
-
Jaguars' Andrew Wingard: Performs well in Week 12•
-
Jaguars' Andrew Wingard: Five tackles in easy victory•
-
Jaguars' Andrew Wingard: Ties for team lead in stops Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Andrew Wingard: Productive in win•
-
Jaguars' Andrew Wingard: Makes six stops in Week 3•