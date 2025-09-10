default-cbs-image
Wingard recorded eight total tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 26-10 win over the Panthers.

Wingard finished second on the team in takedowns behind only linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (10). The safety recorded just 15 total tackles over eight regular-season contests in 2024, but he's stepped into a starting role in 2025, so an increase in production is to be expected.

