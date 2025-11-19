Jaguars' Andrew Wingard: Five tackles in easy victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wingard recorded five tackles (three solo) with one pass defensed in Sunday's 35-6 win over the Chargers.
Wingard had a relatively quiet game, though the Chargers ran only 45 offensive plays. He remained on the field for 100 percent of defensive snaps, so he should rebound for a slightly better performance in Week 12 against Arizona.
