Wingard recorded five tackles (three solo) with one pass defensed in Sunday's 35-6 win over the Chargers.

Wingard had a relatively quiet game, though the Chargers ran only 45 offensive plays. He remained on the field for 100 percent of defensive snaps, so he should rebound for a slightly better performance in Week 12 against Arizona.

