Jaguars' Andrew Wingard: Logs full practice
RotoWire Staff
Oct 2, 2020
10:38 am ET 1 min read
Wingard (core muscle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Wingard appears to have fully recovered from the core muscle injury that forced him out of last Thursday's loss to the Dolphins. He's on track to draw his usual start at safety in Cincinnati on Sunday.
