Jaguars' Andrew Wingard: Makes six stops in Week 3
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wingard recorded six tackles (four solo) Sunday in a 17-10 win against Houston.
Wingard finished tied for third in tackles among Jaguars defenders in the victory. He's had a solid start to the season, posting 17 tackles and an interception through three games.
More News
-
Jaguars' Andrew Wingard: Eight tackles in win•
-
Jaguars' Andrew Wingard: Will play Week 10•
-
Jaguars' Andrew Wingard: Activated from IR ahead of Week 10•
-
Jaguars' Andrew Wingard: Questionable for Week 10•
-
Jaguars' Andrew Wingard: Won't return for Week 9•
-
Jaguars' Andrew Wingard: Questionable for Week 9•