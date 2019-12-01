Play

Wingard will start at strong safety Sunday versus Tampa Bay, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Wingard stepped in to play 42 defensive snaps last week at Tennessee after Ronnie Harrison suffered a concussion, and he'll now make his first career start with Harrison still sidelined. Wingard had five tackles (three solo) despite the limited workload last week, but the pass-happy Buccaneers may provide fewer tackle opportunities than the run-heavy Titans.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories