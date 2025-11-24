Wingard recorded 10 total tackles (eight solo) and one pass defensed in Sunday's 27-24 overtime win over the Cardinals.

The Wyoming product reached double-digit stops for the first time this season and tied Foyesade Oluokun for the most tackles on the Jaguars' defense in Week 12. Wingard has now tallied 69 total tackles and six passes defensed, including one interception, over Jacksonville's first 11 games this season. He's expected to remain a key player on the defense in the Week 13 matchup against the Titans.