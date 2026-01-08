Wingard compiled 84 tackles (45 solo), nine passes defensed (including one interception) and one fumble recovery across 16 regular-season appearances in 2025.

Wingard put together his most season since 2021 as Jacksonville's starting free safety. The veteran played an every-down role before missing Week 14 due to a concussion, and in three of four appearances since his snap count has hovered closer to the 70 percent mark. Wingard will continue handling a key role in Jacksonville's secondary during the playoffs, beginning with Sunday's wild-card round matchup against the Bills. He's scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.