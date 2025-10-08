Jaguars' Andrew Wingard: Productive in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wingard recorded seven tackles (four solo) during Jacksonville's win over Kansas City on Monday.
Wingard continued his strong start to the campaign, finishing tied for third on the team in tackles. The 28-year-old has tallied five or more tackles in four of his first five outings, and he will look to carry that momentum into the Jaguars' Week 6 matchup against the Seahawks.
