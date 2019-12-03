Wingard had seven tackles (six solo), a forced fumble and a sack in Sunday's 28-11 loss to Tampa Bay.

The 21-year-old received the first start of his career in place of Ronnie Harrison (concussion) on Sunday, and he immediately provided solid IDP production. Wingard should continue to start until Harrison clears the concussion protocol, but his lack of previous playing time would make him a somewhat risky fantasy option.