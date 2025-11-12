default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Wingard tallied nine tackles (three solo) and a defensed pass in Sunday's Week 10 loss to Houston.

Wingard and Foyesade Oluokun both recorded nine stops for Jacksonville in the narrow loss. That total tied Wingard's season-high mark. The veteran safety has posted 54 tackles and four defensed passes, including an interception, through nine games this season.

More News