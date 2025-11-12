Jaguars' Andrew Wingard: Ties for team lead in stops Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wingard tallied nine tackles (three solo) and a defensed pass in Sunday's Week 10 loss to Houston.
Wingard and Foyesade Oluokun both recorded nine stops for Jacksonville in the narrow loss. That total tied Wingard's season-high mark. The veteran safety has posted 54 tackles and four defensed passes, including an interception, through nine games this season.
More News
-
Jaguars' Andrew Wingard: Productive in win•
-
Jaguars' Andrew Wingard: Makes six stops in Week 3•
-
Jaguars' Andrew Wingard: Eight tackles in win•
-
Jaguars' Andrew Wingard: Will play Week 10•
-
Jaguars' Andrew Wingard: Activated from IR ahead of Week 10•
-
Jaguars' Andrew Wingard: Questionable for Week 10•