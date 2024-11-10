Wingard (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
Wingard will make his 2024 regular-season debut Sunday after being activated from injured reserve Saturday. He'll provide depth in the Jaguars' secondary and could play on special teams in his return.
