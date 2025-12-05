Jaguars' Andrew Wingard: Won't play vs. Indianapolis
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wingard (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Wingard was unable to practice during Week 14 prep while in the league's concussion protocol, and the veteran safety will end up missing his first game of the regular season as a result. Rookie sixth-rounder Rayuan Lane is the top candidate to start at safety alongside Antonio Johnson in Wingard's absence.
