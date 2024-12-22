Harrison (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Harrison injured his shoulder late in the second quarter of Sunday's game. With Cole Van Lanen already in for Walker Little (ankle) at left tackle, Blake Hance will likely come in at right tackle for as long as Harrison is sidelined.
