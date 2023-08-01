Harrison is dealing with a shoulder injury that kept him out of parts of practice Wednesday, Mark Long of the Associated Press reports.

It's unclear what the severity of Harrison's injury is, but considering he's still technically practicing with the team, it's unlikely to be severe. Selected in the first round of the 2023 Draft, Harrison should be working to earn a starting role, especially with Cam Robinson slated to miss the first four games of the season due to violating the league's rules against performance-enhancing drugs. Harrison will work to get healthy, so he can be a full participant in camp moving forward.