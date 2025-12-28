The Jaguars added Harrison to their injury report and list him as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts due to an illness.

Clarity on the right tackle's status should arrive when the Jaguars post their inactive list 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff, but if Harrison ends up sitting out, Jacksonville could have to make do with a depleted offensive line in Week 17. Right guard Patrick Mekari (back) has already been ruled out for Sunday's game, while center Robert Hainsey (groin) is listed as questionable.