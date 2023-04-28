The Jaguars selected Harrison in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 27th overall.

The potential Cam Robinson suspension makes these circumstances less than ideal for the Jaguars, but landing a player of Harrison's talent probably is close to the ideal for this late in the first round. Though not a blue chip talent and somewhat short by tackle standards, the standout Oklahoma product has a very good anchor (6-foot-4, 315 pounds), and his arms (34 and 1/8 inches) give him better than average reach despite his lack of height. He's also an excellent athlete on the offensive line, boasting a 4.98-second 40-yard dash.