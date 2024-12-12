Harrison (illness) wasn't listed on Jacksonville's injury report Wednesday.
Harrison is seemingly healthy again after missing the team's Week 14 win over the Titans due to an illness. The 2023 first-round pick will return to his role as the team's starting right tackle for Sunday's game versus the Jets.
