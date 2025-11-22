site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jaguars' Anton Harrison: Ruled out for Week 12
RotoWire Staff
Harrison (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
With Harrison sidelined, Cole Van Lanen is expected to make the start at right tackle for the Jaguars.
