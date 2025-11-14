Jaguars' Anton Harrison: Ruled out
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harrison (knee/ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Chargers, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Harrison didn't practice all week due to a knee and ankle injury and is now in line to miss his first game of the season. The 2023 first-rounder served as the starting right tackle for the Jaguars and in his absence Cole Van Lanen will likely be named the starter for Sunday's contest.
