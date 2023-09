Coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that Johnson (hamstring) is still a week or two away from playing, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

If Pederson's timeline is accurate, it would place Johnson on track to return either Week 2 versus Kansas City or Week 3 versus Houston. Barring injuries to starters, the rookie fifth-rounder is unlikely to see anything more than a complimentary role even once he's ready to return.