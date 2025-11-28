default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Johnson (elbow) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Johnson's elbow injury appeared in the Wednesday practice session, but a full practice Friday was enough to clear him for Sunday's game. The strong safety logged 1.0 sacks and a tackle for loss in last Sunday's win against the Cardinals, and his health is critical in the absence of former starter Eric Murray (neck).

More News