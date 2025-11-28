Jaguars' Antonio Johnson: Cleared to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (elbow) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Titans.
Johnson's elbow injury appeared in the Wednesday practice session, but a full practice Friday was enough to clear him for Sunday's game. The strong safety logged 1.0 sacks and a tackle for loss in last Sunday's win against the Cardinals, and his health is critical in the absence of former starter Eric Murray (neck).
More News
-
Jaguars' Antonio Johnson: Limited to open week•
-
Jaguars' Antonio Johnson: Strong showing in win•
-
Jaguars' Antonio Johnson: Continues to fill in for Murray•
-
Jaguars' Antonio Johnson: Makes impact in Week 10 loss•
-
Jaguars' Antonio Johnson: Improves in year two•
-
Jaguars' Antonio Johnson: Leading tackler Sunday•