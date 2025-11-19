Johnson recorded two tackles (one solo), one pass defensed and one interception in Sunday's 35-6 win over the Chargers.

Johnson has seen his snap count and production tick up in the absence of Eric Murray (neck). He had a relatively quiet performance, though he had a combined 13 tackles across two games before Sunday's effort. Johnson also had his second interception of the season, which he managed to return for 44 yards to set up a touchdown in the fourth quarter.