Jaguars' Antonio Johnson: Continues to fill in for Murray
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson recorded two tackles (one solo), one pass defensed and one interception in Sunday's 35-6 win over the Chargers.
Johnson has seen his snap count and production tick up in the absence of Eric Murray (neck). He had a relatively quiet performance, though he had a combined 13 tackles across two games before Sunday's effort. Johnson also had his second interception of the season, which he managed to return for 44 yards to set up a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
