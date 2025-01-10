Johnson recorded 73 total tackles and two passes defended over 17 games in 2024.

Johnson served as the Jaguars' top reserve safety in 2024 and saw plenty of playing time, logging 684 defensive snaps and eight starts across his 17 appearances. The Texas A&M product drastically improved his tackle total from his rookie season (17 to 73); however, he recorded fewer passes defended (three to two), interceptions (two to zero) and forced fumbles (one to zero) despite the increased playing time. With Andre Cisco set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, Johnson could compete for one of Jacksonville's starting safety positions in 2025.