Johnson (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Mia O'Brien of 1010 XL 92.5 FM Jacksonville reports.

Johnson returns to limited practice participation after completing Week 10 without any injury designation. The safety overcame an ankle injury to suit up for the Jaguars' Week 9 win over the Ravens but appears to have aggrevated the recovering area in the team's Week 10 win over the Titans. Johnson will need to continue to log limited or full practices during the remaining two Week 11 prep sessions for a chance to avoid any injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Giants.