Jaguars' Antonio Johnson: Limited to open week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (elbow) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday.
Johnson is dealing with an apparent elbow injury, and he was unable to log a full practice to open the week. The safety's ability to practice in any capacity is a positive sign, and he'll have two more opportunities to log a full practice prior to Sunday's matchup with the Titans.
