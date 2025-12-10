default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Johnson recorded eight tackles (six solo) during Sunday's 36-19 win versus the Colts.

Johnson tied for his team's lead in tackles in Week 14 and compiled eight tackles for the first time since Week 5 of the 2024 season. His role in Week 15 versus the Jets could mostly depend on the availability of regular starting safety Andrew Wingard (concussion).

More News