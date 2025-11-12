Jaguars' Antonio Johnson: Makes impact in Week 10 loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson recorded six tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, and a defensed pass in Sunday's loss to Houston.
Johnson notched his first sack of the season -- and the second of his career -- when he brought down Davis Mills just before halftime. Johnson also tallied his second-highest tackle total of the campaign. The third-year safety has 28 tackles and two defensed passes (including an interception) through nine games this season.
