Johnson recorded six tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, and a defensed pass in Sunday's loss to Houston.

Johnson notched his first sack of the season -- and the second of his career -- when he brought down Davis Mills just before halftime. Johnson also tallied his second-highest tackle total of the campaign. The third-year safety has 28 tackles and two defensed passes (including an interception) through nine games this season.